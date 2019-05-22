Ukraine's comedian president

Pippa Hudson speaks to Volodymyr Ishchenko | Sociologist at Kiev Polytechnic Institute In what is possibly a world-first, Ukrainians have elected a comedian as its new president. 41 year old Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who won 73% of the presidential vote last month, announced his intention of disbanding parliament in his inauguration speech Monday. He says the current lawmakers were too focused on self-enrichment and lacked public trust. He formally ordered Ukraine’s parliament to dissolve and called an early election for July, hoping
