Jeremy speaks to Cameron Dugmore ANC Leader at Western Cape Legislature Dugmore is no stranger to Western Cape politics, having been a fixture in provincial parliament since the dawn of democracy, as well as two stints as MEC in different portfolios. He joined the provincial legislature as leader of the opposition yesterday, and joins me now.
Cameron Dugmore to be leader of opposition in Provincial Legislature
