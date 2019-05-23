Business: Entrepreneurship

Upfront with Refilwe Moloto

Jeremy speaks to Gerald Mwandiambira CFP and Managing Partner at Sugar Creek Wealth. Unemployment remains one of our greatest challenges as a nation. Especially youth unemployment. It has a become a cliche to urge South Africans to pursue entrepreneurship as a gateway to economic success. So often repeated, that it's in danger of losing all meaning.

Cameron Dugmore to be leader of opposition in Provincial Legislature

23 May 2019 10:04 AM
Ukraine's comedian president

22 May 2019 12:03 PM
Cedaerberg's Cedars in Trouble

22 May 2019 11:59 AM
Out with the secure solution banks phasing out safety deposit boxes

22 May 2019 11:30 AM
A Woman's Right to Tubes

22 May 2019 10:57 AM
David Mabuza and Nomvula Mokonyane postpones swearing-in as MP

22 May 2019 10:48 AM
Ster-Kinekor launches unlimited movie subscription service for R349 per month

22 May 2019 10:25 AM
The important role of the new presidential advisory unit

22 May 2019 10:03 AM
The 6th Parliament

22 May 2019 9:40 AM
EWN Headlines
WATCH LIVE: NCOP delegates sworn in
WATCH LIVE: NCOP delegates sworn in

The NCOP allows provinces and local government authorities to have a direct say in the workings of Parliament, with delegates expected to build working relationships between national provincial and local structures.
Political parties object to Ndobe's elevation to KZN deputy Speaker
Political parties object to Ndobe's elevation to KZN deputy Speaker

Mluleki Ndobe, who is accused of masterminding the murder of former ANCYL secretary Sindiso Magaqa, was elected on Wednesday after Sihle Zikalala was declared as the new premier of KwaZulu-Natal.

WATCH LIVE: Transnet locomotive deals back in spotlight at Zondo Inquiry
WATCH LIVE: Transnet locomotive deals back in spotlight at Zondo Inquiry

Former Transnet electrical engineer Francis Callard returns to the state capture commission of inquiry, where he is expected to wrap up testimony about several irregular locomotive contracts worth billions of rand.
