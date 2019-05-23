What you need to know about Competition Law

23 May 2019 11:00 AM

Jeremy speaks to Ahmore Burger-Smidt | Director of the Competition practice and Head of Data Privacy at Werksmans Attorneys. The companies are accused of price-fixing and tender collusion. Their arguments were heard over the last couple of days. The case relates to a tender issued by the Robben Island Museum for bidders to be listed as preferred service providers... The Competition Commission's investigation, instituted after a complaint was lodged by the museum, accused five companies of price fixing and tender collusion.