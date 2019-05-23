Upfront with Refilwe Moloto

Parliament x Data Science


Jeremy speaks to Data scientist Alastair Otter The 6th parliament opened yesterday. Data scientist Alastair Otter creative a beautiful, interactive tool looks at the age and gender of the National Assembly MPs. For instance: 57% of them are 50 years or older. And 45% of them are women. Data science is a relatively new discipline, but... and let me emphasize this... essential in the media landscape where there is too much information constantly coming at us.

Gayle language for All?

Gayle language for All?

23 May 2019 11:57 AM
What you need to know about Competition Law

What you need to know about Competition Law

23 May 2019 11:00 AM
Business: Entrepreneurship

Business: Entrepreneurship

23 May 2019 10:36 AM
Cameron Dugmore to be leader of opposition in Provincial Legislature

Cameron Dugmore to be leader of opposition in Provincial Legislature

23 May 2019 10:04 AM
Ukraine's comedian president

Ukraine's comedian president

22 May 2019 12:03 PM
Cedaerberg's Cedars in Trouble

Cedaerberg's Cedars in Trouble

22 May 2019 11:59 AM
Out with the secure solution banks phasing out safety deposit boxes

Out with the secure solution banks phasing out safety deposit boxes

22 May 2019 11:30 AM
A Woman's Right to Tubes

A Woman's Right to Tubes

22 May 2019 10:57 AM
David Mabuza and Nomvula Mokonyane postpones swearing-in as MP

David Mabuza and Nomvula Mokonyane postpones swearing-in as MP

22 May 2019 10:48 AM
Features
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
Events
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK

WE’RE TALIKING GOOD RESTORATIVE SLEEP, WITH PIPPA HUSDSON AND SKIN RENEWAL.
EWN Headlines
Zuma agrees to remove claims against NPA's Downer from affidavit
Zuma agrees to remove claims against NPA's Downer from affidavit

In one of the claims, Jacob Zuma argued that State Advocate Billy Downer's hatred of him does not allow the prosecutor to be objective when viewing his corruption case.
ANC MPs implicated in wrongdoing innocent until proven guilty, says chief whip
ANC MPs implicated in wrongdoing innocent until proven guilty, says chief whip

The ANC’s new chief whip Pemmy Majodina was reacting to David Mabuza’s request to postpone his swearing-in, as well as Nomvula Mokonyane’s decision not to return to Parliament.
WC Premier Alan Winde names his Cabinet
WC Premier Alan Winde names his Cabinet

Newly-elected Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has named his Cabinet.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us