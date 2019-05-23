Jeremy speaks to Data scientist Alastair Otter The 6th parliament opened yesterday. Data scientist Alastair Otter creative a beautiful, interactive tool looks at the age and gender of the National Assembly MPs. For instance: 57% of them are 50 years or older. And 45% of them are women. Data science is a relatively new discipline, but... and let me emphasize this... essential in the media landscape where there is too much information constantly coming at us.
Parliament x Data Science
|
23 May 2019 11:57 AM
|
23 May 2019 11:00 AM
|
23 May 2019 10:36 AM
|
Cameron Dugmore to be leader of opposition in Provincial Legislature
|
23 May 2019 10:04 AM
|
22 May 2019 12:03 PM
|
22 May 2019 11:59 AM
|
Out with the secure solution banks phasing out safety deposit boxes
|
22 May 2019 11:30 AM
|
22 May 2019 10:57 AM
|
David Mabuza and Nomvula Mokonyane postpones swearing-in as MP
|
22 May 2019 10:48 AM