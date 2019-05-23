Upfront with Refilwe Moloto

Gayle language for All?


Jeremy speaks to Dr Tracey McCormick Lecturer of Applied Linguistics at University of Johannesburg. Gayle, the variety of language invented by the queer community of the Cape, is still around. You may have heard my colleague Lester Kiewit have a few conversations with some of its key figures from the past and present, its unique history, proliferation and social importance. Nowadays it's often considered a relic of our segregated past - or at least diluted into our greater, collective culture.

Parliament x Data Science

Parliament x Data Science

23 May 2019 11:38 AM
What you need to know about Competition Law

What you need to know about Competition Law

23 May 2019 11:00 AM
Business: Entrepreneurship

Business: Entrepreneurship

23 May 2019 10:36 AM
Cameron Dugmore to be leader of opposition in Provincial Legislature

Cameron Dugmore to be leader of opposition in Provincial Legislature

23 May 2019 10:04 AM
Ukraine's comedian president

Ukraine's comedian president

22 May 2019 12:03 PM
Cedaerberg's Cedars in Trouble

Cedaerberg's Cedars in Trouble

22 May 2019 11:59 AM
Out with the secure solution banks phasing out safety deposit boxes

Out with the secure solution banks phasing out safety deposit boxes

22 May 2019 11:30 AM
A Woman's Right to Tubes

A Woman's Right to Tubes

22 May 2019 10:57 AM
David Mabuza and Nomvula Mokonyane postpones swearing-in as MP

David Mabuza and Nomvula Mokonyane postpones swearing-in as MP

22 May 2019 10:48 AM
Features
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
Events
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK

WE’RE TALIKING GOOD RESTORATIVE SLEEP, WITH PIPPA HUSDSON AND SKIN RENEWAL.
EWN Headlines
DA asks for another Parly probe into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office
DA asks for another Parly probe into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office

The party has written to new National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise asking her to initiate a parliamentary inquiry into Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness for office.
Security beefed up for Ramaphosa's presidential inauguration
Security beefed up for Ramaphosa's presidential inauguration

At least 2,500 officers have been deployed to Loftus Versveld Stadium in Pretoria where the inauguration will take place on Saturday.
Amos Masondo elected as NCOP chairperson
Amos Masondo elected as NCOP chairperson

Former Norther Cape Premier Sylvia Lucas has been elected as his deputy.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us