Jeremy speaks to Dr Tracey McCormick Lecturer of Applied Linguistics at University of Johannesburg. Gayle, the variety of language invented by the queer community of the Cape, is still around. You may have heard my colleague Lester Kiewit have a few conversations with some of its key figures from the past and present, its unique history, proliferation and social importance. Nowadays it's often considered a relic of our segregated past - or at least diluted into our greater, collective culture.
Gayle language for All?
