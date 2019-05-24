Pippa Hudson speaks to Rosemary Lightbody | senior policy adviser at the Association for Savings and Investment South Africa. R17.1 billion in unclaimed assets is waiting to be reunited with their rightful owners. Could it be your policy you forgot existed? Or could you be the heir who never knew it existed? According to the Association for Savings and Investments South Africa (ASISA), 71 233 forgotten policies and accounts have been reunited with their policyholders, beneficiaries, investors and heirs to the amount of R8.1 billion last year.
Unclaimed Assets
24 May 2019
24 May 2019
24 May 2019
24 May 2019
24 May 2019
23 May 2019
23 May 2019
23 May 2019
23 May 2019