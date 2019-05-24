Pippa Hudson speaks to Prof Corne van Walbeek | professor in the School of Economics at UCT. The average South African drinker consumed 30l of pure alcohol in 2016, according to a report by the World Health organisation. That level of consumption per drinker places the country in the sixth position globally. A recent study for the Western Cape Government suggests increasing the excise tax on the price of alcohol will do little to abate the heavy drinking. A 10% increase in the price of alcohol will reduce alcohol consumption by about 4% among moderate drinkers, but only by about 2%-2.5% among binge drinkers and 1.5%-2% among other heavy drinkers.
Is it time to introduce a minimum unit price on alcohol?
