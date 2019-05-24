Pippa Hudson speaks to Andrea Freeborough Head Winemaker at Distell Distell, Africa's leading producer and marketer of spirits, fine wines and ciders has appointed a new head winemaker. Andrea Freeborough is no stranger to to the Boland as she has been Cellar-master at Nederburg since 2015. She will be leaving her position at the Paarl winery at the end of the month to take up her new role in overseeing the production of South Africa’s largest wine portfolio.
Distell appoints new head winemaker
