Pippa Hudson speaks to Botlhale Tema Author Dr Tema has a long history of service to this country in the fields of teaching, science and community development, and when she was appointed to the UNESCO Slave Route project she thought she’d be helping other South Africans to learn about and understand their heritage. Little did she know that the work would lead her to a surprise discovery about her own family’s history, and a new career as a novelist.
Land of My Ancestors by Tema, Botlhale
24 May 2019 12:03 PM
24 May 2019 11:47 AM
24 May 2019 11:23 AM
24 May 2019 11:00 AM
24 May 2019 10:38 AM
23 May 2019 11:57 AM
23 May 2019 11:38 AM
23 May 2019 11:00 AM
23 May 2019 10:36 AM