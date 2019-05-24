Upfront with Refilwe Moloto

Land of My Ancestors by Tema, Botlhale


Pippa Hudson speaks to Botlhale Tema Author Dr Tema has a long history of service to this country in the fields of teaching, science and community development, and when she was appointed to the UNESCO Slave Route project she thought she’d be helping other South Africans to learn about and understand their heritage. Little did she know that the work would lead her to a surprise discovery about her own family’s history, and a new career as a novelist.

Music! Raven Ray

24 May 2019 12:03 PM
Theresa May announces her resignation

24 May 2019 11:47 AM
Distell appoints new head winemaker

24 May 2019 11:23 AM
Is it time to introduce a minimum unit price on alcohol?

24 May 2019 11:00 AM
Unclaimed Assets

24 May 2019 10:38 AM
Gayle language for All?

23 May 2019 11:57 AM
Parliament x Data Science

23 May 2019 11:38 AM
What you need to know about Competition Law

23 May 2019 11:00 AM
Business: Entrepreneurship

23 May 2019 10:36 AM
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
EWN Headlines
Decision to reinstate charges against Thales questionable, says lawyer
Controversial French arms company Thales lawyer Advocate Anton Katz says the Thales case is separate and not conjoined with Zuma charges and therefore it should have been dealt with as such.

Gift of the Givers to be partly compensated for work in Makhanda
For months the NGO helped the town’s municipality with drought-relief efforts.
Batohi: Problems at NPA worse than I expected
Batohi made the remarks at a briefing in Pretoria where she formally introduced the head of the newly established Investigative Directorate, Advocate Hermione Cronje.

