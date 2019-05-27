Enforcement units to secure public transport in the Western

27 May 2019 9:59 AM

Africa Melane speaks to Alderman JP Smith | Mayoral Committee Member Safety and Security at City of Cape Town The unit provides an additional 100 Law Enforcement officers to the existing security personnel in meeting Metrorail’s security challenges. These include sustained attacks on rail infrastructure and rolling stock assets, the sabotage of the urban rail network, and criminals targeting commuters and rail employees. Following a recent spate of attacks on Busses in the Western Cape, The golden Arrow bus company is looking to implement a similar initiative with the City of Cape Town in toder to secure the bus routes as well.