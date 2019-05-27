Upfront with Refilwe Moloto

Enforcement units to secure public transport in the Western


Africa Melane speaks to Alderman JP Smith | Mayoral Committee Member Safety and Security at City of Cape Town The unit provides an additional 100 Law Enforcement officers to the existing security personnel in meeting Metrorail’s security challenges. These include sustained attacks on rail infrastructure and rolling stock assets, the sabotage of the urban rail network, and criminals targeting commuters and rail employees. Following a recent spate of attacks on Busses in the Western Cape, The golden Arrow bus company is looking to implement a similar initiative with the City of Cape Town in toder to secure the bus routes as well.

News with Friends: Refilwe Moloto

27 May 2019 12:08 PM
All you need to know about child maintenance

27 May 2019 11:36 AM
Your car thinks you're fat

27 May 2019 11:04 AM
How should a Night time economy operate in Cape Town CBD?

27 May 2019 10:37 AM
Music! Raven Ray

24 May 2019 12:03 PM
Theresa May announces her resignation

24 May 2019 11:47 AM
Land of My Ancestors by Tema, Botlhale

24 May 2019 11:35 AM
Distell appoints new head winemaker

24 May 2019 11:23 AM
Is it time to introduce a minimum unit price on alcohol?

24 May 2019 11:00 AM
EWN Headlines
WC ANC's alliance partners call for overhaul of PEC
WC ANC's alliance partners call for overhaul of PEC

The Congress of South African Trade Unions, South African Communist Party and South African National Civic Organisation said they were fed up with the in-fighting that has cursed the party.
Ramaphosa's Cabinet, ANC poll performance on agenda at Cosatu CEC meeting
Ramaphosa's Cabinet, ANC poll performance on agenda at Cosatu CEC meeting

Cosatu will also take stock of issues raised by different affiliates and then table issues related to the sectors they organise, amongst other organisational issues.
Analyst: Departing Hadebe may not have won over Eskom staff
Analyst: Departing Hadebe may not have won over Eskom staff

Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe announced he was stepping down on Friday, saying the job had taken a toll on his health.
