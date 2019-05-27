Upfront with Refilwe Moloto

How should a Night time economy operate in Cape Town CBD?


Africa Melane speaks to Francois Viruly Property Economist And Professor Of Property Studies at UCT Some cities around the world are tapping into the economy generated through nighttime activities, so much so that they have dedicated resources at the highest levels. London and Amsterdam have appointed night-time mayors who run the cities at night. And other cities like Paris, Toulouse and Zürich have created similar positions, while Berlin also supports night-time economy.

News with Friends: Refilwe Moloto

News with Friends: Refilwe Moloto

27 May 2019 12:08 PM
All you need to know about child maintenance

All you need to know about child maintenance

27 May 2019 11:36 AM
Your car thinks you're fat

Your car thinks you're fat

27 May 2019 11:04 AM
Enforcement units to secure public transport in the Western

Enforcement units to secure public transport in the Western

27 May 2019 9:59 AM
Music! Raven Ray

Music! Raven Ray

24 May 2019 12:03 PM
Theresa May announces her resignation

Theresa May announces her resignation

24 May 2019 11:47 AM
Land of My Ancestors by Tema, Botlhale

Land of My Ancestors by Tema, Botlhale

24 May 2019 11:35 AM
Distell appoints new head winemaker

Distell appoints new head winemaker

24 May 2019 11:23 AM
Is it time to introduce a minimum unit price on alcohol?

Is it time to introduce a minimum unit price on alcohol?

24 May 2019 11:00 AM
Features
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
EWN Headlines
Ramaphosa's Cabinet, ANC poll performance on agenda at Cosatu CEC meeting
Ramaphosa's Cabinet, ANC poll performance on agenda at Cosatu CEC meeting

Cosatu will also take stock of issues raised by different affiliates and then table issues related to the sectors they organise, amongst other organisational issues.
Analyst: Departing Hadebe may not have won over Eskom staff
Analyst: Departing Hadebe may not have won over Eskom staff

Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe announced he was stepping down on Friday, saying the job had taken a toll on his health.
Mpumalanga police on alert following threats to disrupt premier's inauguration
Mpumalanga police on alert following threats to disrupt premier's inauguration

Last week, a group of African National Congress (ANC) members disgruntled about Refilwe Mtsweni’s appointment allegedly disrupted the inauguration plenary meeting.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us