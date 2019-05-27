How should a Night time economy operate in Cape Town CBD?

27 May 2019 10:37 AM

Africa Melane speaks to Francois Viruly Property Economist And Professor Of Property Studies at UCT Some cities around the world are tapping into the economy generated through nighttime activities, so much so that they have dedicated resources at the highest levels. London and Amsterdam have appointed night-time mayors who run the cities at night. And other cities like Paris, Toulouse and Zürich have created similar positions, while Berlin also supports night-time economy.