Your car thinks you're fat


Africa Melane speaks to Ciro De Siena | Motoring Journalist and Car Consultant at Cars.co.za New car technologies are transforming the automotive sector. Today’s connected car has the computing power of 20 personal computers, features about 100 million lines of programming code, and processes up to 25 gigabytes of your data an hour. Connected cars are equipped with telematics, in the form of an always-on wireless transmitter that constantly sends vehicle performance and maintenance data to the manufacturer.

News with Friends: Refilwe Moloto

27 May 2019 12:08 PM
All you need to know about child maintenance

27 May 2019 11:36 AM
How should a Night time economy operate in Cape Town CBD?

27 May 2019 10:37 AM
Enforcement units to secure public transport in the Western

27 May 2019 9:59 AM
Music! Raven Ray

24 May 2019 12:03 PM
Theresa May announces her resignation

24 May 2019 11:47 AM
Land of My Ancestors by Tema, Botlhale

24 May 2019 11:35 AM
Distell appoints new head winemaker

24 May 2019 11:23 AM
Is it time to introduce a minimum unit price on alcohol?

24 May 2019 11:00 AM
EWN Headlines
'It’s just realising that anything is possible' - Saray Khumalo
'It’s just realising that anything is possible' - Saray Khumalo

Saray Khumalo arrived on home soil on Monday morning and received a hero's welcome at OR Tambo International Airport after her historic climb of Mount Everest.
WC ANC's alliance partners call for overhaul of PEC
WC ANC's alliance partners call for overhaul of PEC

The Congress of South African Trade Unions, South African Communist Party and South African National Civic Organisation said they were fed up with the in-fighting that has cursed the party.
Ramaphosa's Cabinet, ANC poll performance on agenda at Cosatu CEC meeting
Ramaphosa's Cabinet, ANC poll performance on agenda at Cosatu CEC meeting

Cosatu will also take stock of issues raised by different affiliates and then table issues related to the sectors they organise, amongst other organisational issues.
