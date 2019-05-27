Your car thinks you're fat

27 May 2019 11:04 AM

Africa Melane speaks to Ciro De Siena | Motoring Journalist and Car Consultant at Cars.co.za New car technologies are transforming the automotive sector. Today’s connected car has the computing power of 20 personal computers, features about 100 million lines of programming code, and processes up to 25 gigabytes of your data an hour. Connected cars are equipped with telematics, in the form of an always-on wireless transmitter that constantly sends vehicle performance and maintenance data to the manufacturer.