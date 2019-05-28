Melanie Rice speaks to Marianne Merten Journalist at the Daily Maverick. President Cyril Ramaphosa was inaugurated as our president on Saturday at Loftus versveld in a ceremony which was a massive display of power to the rest of the world and the fellow presidents who attended the ceremony. What is unusual about this administration is that we are 3 days into it and yet the president is the only crew member on his own ship.
The Ramaphosa administration has a captain but where are the crew members?
