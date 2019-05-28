Upfront with Refilwe Moloto

The Ramaphosa administration has a captain but where are the crew members?


Melanie Rice speaks to Marianne Merten Journalist at the Daily Maverick. President Cyril Ramaphosa was inaugurated as our president on Saturday at Loftus versveld in a ceremony which was a massive display of power to the rest of the world and the fellow presidents who attended the ceremony. What is unusual about this administration is that we are 3 days into it and yet the president is the only crew member on his own ship.

Understanding the issues with the Child Maintenance system

Understanding the issues with the Child Maintenance system

28 May 2019 11:03 AM
Medical cover for your pets: Really?

Medical cover for your pets: Really?

28 May 2019 10:42 AM
What are your rights if you have been wrongfully arrested

What are your rights if you have been wrongfully arrested

28 May 2019 10:07 AM
News with Friends: Refilwe Moloto

News with Friends: Refilwe Moloto

27 May 2019 12:08 PM
Open line: Child Maintenance

Open line: Child Maintenance

27 May 2019 11:36 AM
Your car thinks you're fat

Your car thinks you're fat

27 May 2019 11:04 AM
How should a Night time economy operate in Cape Town CBD?

How should a Night time economy operate in Cape Town CBD?

27 May 2019 10:37 AM
Enforcement units to secure public transport in the Western

Enforcement units to secure public transport in the Western

27 May 2019 9:59 AM
Music! Raven Ray

Music! Raven Ray

24 May 2019 12:03 PM
Features
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
EWN Headlines
WATCH LIVE: Zondo inquiry hears testimony from MNS Attorneys director
WATCH LIVE: Zondo inquiry hears testimony from MNS Attorneys director

Tshiamo Sedumedi, a director at law firm MNS, is giving testimony at the state capture inquiry.
ANC Integrity Commission report hindering Cabinet announcement - analyst
ANC Integrity Commission report hindering Cabinet announcement - analyst

The commission was sitting this week to meet with ANC members who’ve been flagged in its preliminary report on individuals suspected to have betrayed the party's values and principles and brought it into disrepute.
I took every African with me to the top of the world - Saray Khumalo
I took every African with me to the top of the world - Saray Khumalo

Khumalo is the first black African woman to have reached the summit of Mount Everest.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us