Medical cover for your pets: Really?

Upfront with Refilwe Moloto

Melani Rice speaks to David Roache It is very clear that the cost of owning a pet can have a big impact on your budget. Sterilisation and deworming can cost up to R2,500. A round of vaccinations approx. R500 and a three-month course for flea and tick control approx. another R500. Fixing a broken leg can cost up to R15,000, cataract surgery about R20,000 and x-rays R6,000 per year. If your dog or cat gets out of the yard, for example, and is hit by a car, it could cost up to R40,000 in vet bills to save his/her life. As a result, many South Africans choose to put their ailing pets to sleep rather than pay for expensive treatments, experts say.

Travel Tuesday: Active Holidays

28 May 2019 12:05 PM
Shopper explains how she was wrongfully arrested

28 May 2019 12:00 PM
Are the courts still going to be the battleground for political spats?

28 May 2019 11:33 AM
Understanding the issues with the Child Maintenance system

28 May 2019 11:03 AM
The Ramaphosa administration has a captain but where are the crew members?

28 May 2019 10:36 AM
What are your rights if you have been wrongfully arrested

28 May 2019 10:07 AM
News with Friends: Refilwe Moloto

27 May 2019 12:08 PM
Open line: Child Maintenance

27 May 2019 11:36 AM
Your car thinks you're fat

27 May 2019 11:04 AM
Features
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
EWN Headlines
ATM to ask National Assembly to probe Gordhan’s fitness to hold office
ATM to ask National Assembly to probe Gordhan’s fitness to hold office

The ATM has not wasted any time announcing its arrival in Parliament and says it will request an ad hoc committee investigation into Minister Pravin Gordhan.
MyCiTi bus driver getting trauma counselling after alleged sexual assault
MyCiTi bus driver getting trauma counselling after alleged sexual assault

Two men terrorised the 53-year-old driver on Sunday as she was driving in Table View at about 7:30pm.

State capture inquiry hears of ‘unethical’ Molefe, China South Rail relationship
State capture inquiry hears of ‘unethical’ Molefe, China South Rail relationship

Last week, the commission heard it was Brian Molefe who picked the company's locomotives, which Transnet strategic manager Francis Collard described as unsuitable.
