Are the courts still going to be the battleground for political spats?


Judge Dennis Davis | Author of Lawfare Are the courts once again going to be where political battles will be settled? The judiciary became one of the last credible institutions under Jacob Zuma’s rule. Our former President, of course, is back in a courtroom using the law to argue for a stay of prosecution after abusing the law in his Stalingrad approach. But as Cyril Ramaphosa slowly rebuilds the NPA and other state entities, what’s the role of our courts as just days after being the pomp and ceremony of a new Parliament and President, so much of our country’s future already lies at the feet of our judges. The law and its interpretation can be used and abused by our courts or our Public Protector.

Travel Tuesday: Active Holidays

28 May 2019 12:05 PM
Shopper explains how she was wrongfully arrested

28 May 2019 12:00 PM
Understanding the issues with the Child Maintenance system

28 May 2019 11:03 AM
Medical cover for your pets: Really?

28 May 2019 10:42 AM
The Ramaphosa administration has a captain but where are the crew members?

28 May 2019 10:36 AM
What are your rights if you have been wrongfully arrested

28 May 2019 10:07 AM
News with Friends: Refilwe Moloto

27 May 2019 12:08 PM
Open line: Child Maintenance

27 May 2019 11:36 AM
Your car thinks you're fat

27 May 2019 11:04 AM
EWN Headlines
NPA ready to make strong case against racist Adam Catzavelos
Catzavelos posted a video of himself last year celebrating the fact that there were no black people at the beach he was on in Greece, referring to them by the K-word.
CoCT to allocate R535m of budget to safety & security directorate
Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato said the money would be used to buy more vehicles and equipment, as well as boost personnel numbers.
NPA welcomes hefty sentence handed to grade 8 pupil for teacher's murder
The pupil attacked his English teacher at the Bosele Middle School hostel near Kuruman in January last year accusing him of failing him in a subject.
