Melanie Rice speaks to Danny Myburgh | Managing Director at Cyanare Forensic Computer Lab. Pyramid schemes and Ponzi schemes have many similar characteristics based around the same concept: unsuspecting individuals get fooled by unscrupulous investors who promise them extraordinary returns in exchange for their money. However, in contrast to a regular investment, these types of schemes can offer consistent "profits" only as long as the number of investors continues to increase. Once the number tapers off, so does the money.
Ponzi Schemes and Pyramid Schemes
