Upfront with Refilwe Moloto

Mabuza Makes his Move


Melanie Rice speaks to Melanie Verwoerd Former SA MP and Ambassador / Author / Columnist Melanie Verwoerd put it succinctly in her latest News24 column, posted this morning: Why did David Mabuza choose to wait until the day of the swearing in of MPs to announce that he was going to clear his name? challenge the report? If he had acted immediately he would've had more than a month to clear his name.

Teens build plane to fly from Cape to Cairo

Teens build plane to fly from Cape to Cairo

29 May 2019 12:00 PM
What is Deepfake?

What is Deepfake?

29 May 2019 11:52 AM
Attacked cyclist on morning ride

Attacked cyclist on morning ride

29 May 2019 11:40 AM
Need help tutoring your child through exam season?

Need help tutoring your child through exam season?

29 May 2019 11:02 AM
Ponzi Schemes and Pyramid Schemes

Ponzi Schemes and Pyramid Schemes

29 May 2019 10:43 AM
Trump attacking the science behind climate change

Trump attacking the science behind climate change

29 May 2019 10:13 AM
Gordhan vs Mkhwebane and Malema

Gordhan vs Mkhwebane and Malema

29 May 2019 9:29 AM
Travel Tuesday: Active Holidays

Travel Tuesday: Active Holidays

28 May 2019 12:05 PM
Shopper explains how she was wrongfully arrested

Shopper explains how she was wrongfully arrested

28 May 2019 12:00 PM
Features
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
EWN Headlines
Buses and trucks torched in Mzimhlophe protest
Buses and trucks torched in Mzimhlophe protest

A group of residents have been protesting since Tuesday night when they set the vehicles alight.
SA consumer confidence recovers, survey shows
SA consumer confidence recovers, survey shows

The consumer confidence index rose to 5 in the second quarter from 2 in the first quarter of 2019.
Rand tumbles on 5-month low on Cabinet anxiety, risk aversion
Rand tumbles on 5-month low on Cabinet anxiety, risk aversion

The rand fell more than 2% on Tuesday as deputy president David Mabuza was sworn in as a lawmaker after being cleared by the ruling African National Congress of bringing the party into disrepute.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us