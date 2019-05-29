What is Deepfake?

29 May 2019 11:52 AM

Melanie Rice speaks to Brendyn Lotz Journalist at HTXT Africa. Researchers at Samsung’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Centre in Moscow have created an algorithm that can generate videos using only one image. This takes your Snapchat Filters to a whole other level. It looks amazing - they successfully animated the Mona Lisa, Marilyn Monroe and other iconic images. But, this is not cute. This is scary. It's the latest evidence showing how increasingly, we cannot believe what we see. The potential to abuse this tech by governments, politicians and other propagandists is huge. Even revenge porn! It's called Deepfake - a portmanteau of "deep learning" and "fake" - and quite simply it's fake videos or audio recordings that look and sound just like the real thing. Welcome to 1984.