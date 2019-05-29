Teens build plane to fly from Cape to Cairo

29 May 2019 12:00 PM

Melanie Rice speaks to Megan Werner initiated this project under her foundation U Dream Global. The teen pilot, author and motivational speaker was sparked by her passion to inspire others. Following final inspections and flight certification, Megan and other teen co-pilots are set to fly the light aircraft charting across Africa to visit towns and cities in Namibia, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Tanzania, Kenya, Ethiopia, Eritrea to Egypt and a return trip that will include Uganda, Rwanda and Zambia. To raise funds to cover the costs of fuel, accommodation, crew support, commercial flights, branding and documentation of the trip, the team hopes to raise a total of R 350 000 through a campaign launched on donation based crowdfunding platform, BackaBuddy.