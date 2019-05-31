Upfront with Refilwe Moloto

Understanding CBD Oil Regulation


Melanie Rice speaks to Abrianne Marais attorney at Hogan lovells, focusing on Corporate and life Sciences Regulation. For the next 12 months at least so-called "preparations" containing CBD will fall entirely outside the former scheduling that controls this substance in South Africa, in terms of an exemption gazetted by then health minister Aaron Motsoaledi. The thing is, products containing CBD oil HAVE BEEN AVAILABLE from big retailers for a while now. Let's better understand what CBD is what these new regulations actually mean.

EWN Headlines
Knysna ratepayers association backs mayor after DA fails in no-confidence motion
Knysna ratepayers association backs mayor after DA fails in no-confidence motion

Knysna’s Mayor Mark Willemse said surviving a motion of no confidence vote brought by his own party was a 'hollow victory'.
WATCH LIVE: Zondo Inquiry hears details of Transnet relocation contracts
WATCH LIVE: Zondo Inquiry hears details of Transnet relocation contracts

MNS Attorneys' Thobani Mnyandu continues detailing on the firm's findings on the Transnet contracts with China North Rail and Bombardier to relocate equipment manufacturing from Gauteng to Durban.

Gordhan Cabinet appointment set for discussion at ANC NEC meeting
Gordhan Cabinet appointment set for discussion at ANC NEC meeting

Some senior ANC leaders, including Mzwandile Masina and Tony Yengeni, criticised President Ramaphosa for appointing Pravin Gordhan as Public Enterprises Minister despite damning findings against him by the Public Protector.
