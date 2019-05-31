Understanding CBD Oil Regulation

31 May 2019 10:11 AM

Melanie Rice speaks to Abrianne Marais attorney at Hogan lovells, focusing on Corporate and life Sciences Regulation. For the next 12 months at least so-called "preparations" containing CBD will fall entirely outside the former scheduling that controls this substance in South Africa, in terms of an exemption gazetted by then health minister Aaron Motsoaledi. The thing is, products containing CBD oil HAVE BEEN AVAILABLE from big retailers for a while now. Let's better understand what CBD is what these new regulations actually mean.