Upfront with Refilwe Moloto

The Bo-Kaap Boeka


Melanie Rice speaks to Mohammed Groenewald is a Bo-Kaap local; an activist, local historian and wealth of information. It's about locals are reclaiming their neighbourhood, from the Bo-Kaap to Manenberg. A local writer said it best: "These events have spurred on a form of social consciousness that highlights the deep-seated poverty, social ills and prejudice in our communities." I think it's that and so much more. Wale street recently being closed to traffic and becoming one long table for the Bo- Kaap Street Boeka was a striking sight! And we've had quite a few questions from listeners outside

Gearing Up: National Arts Festival

Gearing Up: National Arts Festival

31 May 2019 12:06 PM
Hangberg's Khoi tour guide

Hangberg's Khoi tour guide

31 May 2019 11:52 AM
The book called Turning Points for Nations in Crisis

The book called Turning Points for Nations in Crisis

31 May 2019 11:37 AM
A Social Media Policy

A Social Media Policy

31 May 2019 10:52 AM
Understanding CBD Oil Regulation

Understanding CBD Oil Regulation

31 May 2019 10:11 AM
The Binge Club Guest: Danielle Weakley

The Binge Club Guest: Danielle Weakley

30 May 2019 12:03 PM
Gather round, children let's talk racism 101

Gather round, children let's talk racism 101

30 May 2019 11:41 AM
Water meter fight

Water meter fight

30 May 2019 11:09 AM
Email Security Report

Email Security Report

30 May 2019 10:29 AM
Features
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
EWN Headlines
State capture: Transnet didn't question costs of locomotive facility relocation
State capture: Transnet didn't question costs of locomotive facility relocation

MNS Attorneys' Thobani Mnyandu testified on Friday in Parktown about the findings of his investigation into the relocation of facilities.
CARTOON: #Uyajola99 - The Political Episode
CARTOON: #Uyajola99 - The Political Episode

By Dr Jack & Curtis.
Pandor: SA will continue to stand for human rights, peace, African development
Pandor: SA will continue to stand for human rights, peace, African development

International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor welcomed the new African Free Trade Area on Friday, saying the focus must now move towards the continent being productive.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us