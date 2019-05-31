Upfront with Refilwe Moloto

The book called Turning Points for Nations in Crisis


Melanie Rice speaks to Jared Diamond In his international bestsellers Guns, Germs and Steel and Collapse, Jared Diamond transformed our understanding of what makes civilizations rise and fall. Now, in his third book in this monumental trilogy, he reveals how successful nations recover from crises while adopting selective changes -- a coping mechanism more commonly associated with individuals recovering from personal crises.

Gearing Up: National Arts Festival Guest: Nobesuthu Rayi |

31 May 2019 12:06 PM
Hangberg's Khoi tour guide

31 May 2019 11:52 AM
The Bo-Kaap Boeka

31 May 2019 11:25 AM
A Social Media Policy

31 May 2019 10:52 AM
Understanding CBD Oil Regulation

31 May 2019 10:11 AM
The Binge Club Guest: Danielle Weakley

30 May 2019 12:03 PM
Gather round, children let's talk racism 101

30 May 2019 11:41 AM
Water meter fight

30 May 2019 11:09 AM
Email Security Report

30 May 2019 10:29 AM
Features
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
EWN Headlines
Gauteng Health Dept awaits report into alleged abuse of woman at hospital
The department launched an investigation after a video went viral showing a 76-year-old woman lying on the hospital floor tied to a bench with cloth.
Knysna ratepayers association backs mayor after DA fails in no-confidence motion
Knysna’s Mayor Mark Willemse said surviving a motion of no confidence vote brought by his own party was a 'hollow victory'.
WATCH LIVE: Zondo Inquiry hears details of Transnet relocation contracts
MNS Attorneys' Thobani Mnyandu continues detailing on the firm's findings on the Transnet contracts with China North Rail and Bombardier to relocate equipment manufacturing from Gauteng to Durban.

