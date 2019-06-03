Upfront with Refilwe Moloto

How do you solve a problem like DD?


Melanie Rice speas to Kyle Cowan | Investigative journalist at news 24 Kyle Cowan has done the digging and put together some of what is known as well as what is suspected in an article appearing on News24. Let's hear all about it. Before entering the national political stage he served as Premier of Mpumalanga; we perhaps knew him best for the attempt on his life through poisoning? Authorities have been unable to pin anything on him, rumours aren't evidence, but at News24 you've seen reports detailing the severe financial mismanagement in Mpumalanga province?

The mental load of childhood

Cultivated Meat

Coming clean on faking green

Gearing Up: National Arts Festival

Hangberg's Khoi tour guide

The book called Turning Points for Nations in Crisis

The Bo-Kaap Boeka

A Social Media Policy

Understanding CBD Oil Regulation

EWN Headlines
ANC expected to outline outcome of lekgotla
ANC expected to outline outcome of lekgotla

The African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) lekgotla draws to a close on Monday and deployees are expected to return to their provinces or take up positions in Cabinet.
Zuma involved in expediting visas for ANN7 staff, Zondo Inquiry told
Zuma involved in expediting visas for ANN7 staff, Zondo Inquiry told

Former Gupta-owned ANN7 news editor Rajesh Sundaram said that former President Jacob Zuma was involved in expediting the visa applications for Indian nationals who were recruited to start up the news channel.
Sudanese forces storm protest camp, three people dead - medics
Sudanese forces storm protest camp, three people dead - medics

A Reuters witness saw troops wielding batons, including riot police and members of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, deploy in central Khartoum and close roads, apparently to try to block people from reaching the protest site.
