Upfront with Refilwe Moloto

Cultivated Meat


Melanie Rice speaks to Chris Bryant PHD Student at University of Bath. There seems to be no shortage of companies, especially start-ups who are trying to make calling it Alt-Protein a thing, promising that the days are numbered for cattle. The science is forging ahead - but for now, it's too costly and doesn't quite taste right. That will soon change. Things always do. But will WE have changed; kept up pace socially/culturally to science?

EWN Headlines
ANC expected to outline outcome of lekgotla
ANC expected to outline outcome of lekgotla

The African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) lekgotla draws to a close on Monday and deployees are expected to return to their provinces or take up positions in Cabinet.
Zuma involved in expediting visas for ANN7 staff, Zondo Inquiry told
Zuma involved in expediting visas for ANN7 staff, Zondo Inquiry told

Former Gupta-owned ANN7 news editor Rajesh Sundaram said that former President Jacob Zuma was involved in expediting the visa applications for Indian nationals who were recruited to start up the news channel.
Sudanese forces storm protest camp, three people dead - medics
Sudanese forces storm protest camp, three people dead - medics

A Reuters witness saw troops wielding batons, including riot police and members of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, deploy in central Khartoum and close roads, apparently to try to block people from reaching the protest site.
