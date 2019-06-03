Melanie Rice speaks to Chris Bryant PHD Student at University of Bath. There seems to be no shortage of companies, especially start-ups who are trying to make calling it Alt-Protein a thing, promising that the days are numbered for cattle. The science is forging ahead - but for now, it's too costly and doesn't quite taste right. That will soon change. Things always do. But will WE have changed; kept up pace socially/culturally to science?
Cultivated Meat
|
3 June 2019 12:05 PM
|
3 June 2019 11:54 AM
|
3 June 2019 10:29 AM
|
3 June 2019 10:04 AM
|
31 May 2019 12:06 PM
|
31 May 2019 11:52 AM
|
31 May 2019 11:37 AM
|
31 May 2019 11:25 AM
|
31 May 2019 10:52 AM