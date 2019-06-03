The mental load of childhood

Upfront with Refilwe Moloto

Nikki Bush | Creative Parenting Expert A small story that has gone really big out of small-town Spain... the Colegia Montecastelo has introduced “home economics” classes to teach male students essential household chores like cooking, sewing, carpentry and plumbing. Because the fact is, women still do most of the housework. Over the last half-century, across the developed world, more and more women have gone to work, the gender pay gap has been steadily narrowing, and fathers have spent more and more time with their children. But the “housework gap” largely stopped narrowing in the 1980s.

3 June 2019 12:05 PM
3 June 2019 11:05 AM
3 June 2019 10:29 AM
3 June 2019 10:04 AM
31 May 2019 12:06 PM
31 May 2019 11:52 AM
31 May 2019 11:37 AM
31 May 2019 11:25 AM
31 May 2019 10:52 AM
EWN Headlines
Joao Rodriguez ruling sets tone for similar apartheid-era cases – NPA
Joao Rodriguez ruling sets tone for similar apartheid-era cases – NPA

The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg dismissed Ahmed Timol murder accused Joao Rodriguez’s application not to face charges for the death of Timol in 1971.

Outa calls on govt to install experienced leaders at SAA
Outa calls on govt to install experienced leaders at SAA

The board is now tasked with searching for a replacement for outgoing CEO Vuyani Jarana who will leave the state-owned entity by the end of August.
Murderer Henri Van Breda turns to ConCourt to overturn guilty verdict, sentence
Murderer Henri Van Breda turns to ConCourt to overturn guilty verdict, sentence

Henri van Breda is serving three life terms for murdering his parents and older brother, and an additional 15 years for the attempted killing of his sister.
