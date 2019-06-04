Young disabled woman rescued after years of abuse

4 June 2019 10:04 AM

Melanie Rice speaks to Estelle Ellis Journalist at Herald Live. A mute, severely disabled and starving 27-year-old woman was rescued for a second time in just one week from a dark, rat-infested hellhole in Booysen Park last week. The badly malnourished woman was removed from the shack on Saturday by police, while, it is alleged, her inebriated mother lay passed out nearby. The rats had been chewing on the hair and scalp of the skeletal young woman, who is unable to talk or walk