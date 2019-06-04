Upfront with Refilwe Moloto

Does your boss buy your time - or your productivity?


Melanie Rice speaks to Mamokgethi Molopyane | Mining and Labour Analyst at Creative Voodoo Consulting. A recent labour court decision has said no to both questions, with experts agreeing that "flexi-time" has been proven to increase employee productivity. Medi Logistics, a Gauteng-based pharmaceutical company, has been ordered to pay out a former contract worker, Christiaan de Wet, after firing him for spending too much time at home during the day.

EWN Headlines
Q1 GDP declines by 3.2% for largest quarterly drop in decade
Q1 GDP declines by 3.2% for largest quarterly drop in decade

The drop was mainly driven by declines in manufacturing and mining.
Gordhan will comply with his duties, lawyer says over Mkhwebane notice
Gordhan will comply with his duties, lawyer says over Mkhwebane notice

Busisiwe Mkhwebane wants answers from Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan as she investigates his meetings with the Gupta family and his involvement in the so-called Sars rogue unit.
IEC would be made toothless if DA allowed to ignore its decision, court told
IEC would be made toothless if DA allowed to ignore its decision, court told

The DA approached the High Court in Johannesburg on Monday to challenge the IEC’s ruling that it must apologise for lying about how Patricia de Lille left her position as Cape Town mayor.
