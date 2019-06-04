Does your boss buy your time - or your productivity?

4 June 2019 10:27 AM

Melanie Rice speaks to Mamokgethi Molopyane | Mining and Labour Analyst at Creative Voodoo Consulting. A recent labour court decision has said no to both questions, with experts agreeing that "flexi-time" has been proven to increase employee productivity. Medi Logistics, a Gauteng-based pharmaceutical company, has been ordered to pay out a former contract worker, Christiaan de Wet, after firing him for spending too much time at home during the day.