Melanie Rice speaks to Dr Ivan Meyer | MEC for Agriculture at Western Cape Government. Following a meeting between Western Cape Minister of Agriculture, Dr Ivan Meyer and Western Cape Minister of Community Safety, Adv. Albert Fritz, the two Minister’s expressed in the strongest possible terms their condemnation of the senseless murder of farmers, agri-workers and those associated with Western Cape rural economy.
Latest Stellenbosch Farm Murder
|
4 June 2019 11:38 AM
|
4 June 2019 11:34 AM
|
4 June 2019 10:27 AM
|
4 June 2019 10:04 AM
|
3 June 2019 12:05 PM
|
3 June 2019 11:54 AM
|
3 June 2019 11:05 AM
|
3 June 2019 10:29 AM
|
3 June 2019 10:04 AM