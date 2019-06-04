Kim Hansen is an Estate Agent in the Western Cape who has lots of helpful experience to sell or rent out a home. She never imagined that some of her experience would help her bring a baby into this world. Kim was showing a house in Table View when an expecting mother who works on the property, went into labour. Kim drew in her experience as a veterinary nurse to help the mother. The mother was as surprised about the baby arrival as everyone else; she had no idea she was even pregnant.
Estate agent delivers baby at open house
