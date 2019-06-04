Upfront with Refilwe Moloto

Estate agent delivers baby at open house


Kim Hansen is an Estate Agent in the Western Cape who has lots of helpful experience to sell or rent out a home. She never imagined that some of her experience would help her bring a baby into this world. Kim was showing a house in Table View when an expecting mother who works on the property, went into labour. Kim drew in her experience as a veterinary nurse to help the mother. The mother was as surprised about the baby arrival as everyone else; she had no idea she was even pregnant.

Where to catch the Western Cape snowing off

4 June 2019 12:22 PM
Stop counting calories

4 June 2019 11:38 AM
The Google Diet

4 June 2019 11:34 AM
Latest Stellenbosch Farm Murder

4 June 2019 10:58 AM
Does your boss buy your time - or your productivity?

4 June 2019 10:27 AM
Young disabled woman rescued after years of abuse

4 June 2019 10:04 AM
News with Friends

3 June 2019 12:05 PM
The mental load of childhood

3 June 2019 11:54 AM
Cultivated Meat

3 June 2019 11:05 AM
EWN Headlines
Alex not a lawless area, Gauteng top cop tells HRC inquiry
Alex not a lawless area, Gauteng top cop tells HRC inquiry

Gauteng Police Commissioner Elias Mawela was giving evidence at the South African Human Rights Commissions’ inquiry which has been set up to probe possible violations of human rights in Alexandra.
Zuma connection helped Guptas secure SABC archive footage for ANN7, inquiry told
Zuma connection helped Guptas secure SABC archive footage for ANN7, inquiry told

Former ANN7 News Editor Rajesh Sundaram said that the SABC did a big favour for ANN7, thanks to former President Jacob Zuma.
Schools not allowed to kick older learners out - dept
Schools not allowed to kick older learners out - dept

This comes after a 19-year-old grade 11 pupil allegedly stabbed and killed an 18-year-old who was still in grade 8 at the Forest High School in south of Johannesburg.
