Estate agent delivers baby at open house

4 June 2019 12:19 PM

Kim Hansen is an Estate Agent in the Western Cape who has lots of helpful experience to sell or rent out a home. She never imagined that some of her experience would help her bring a baby into this world. Kim was showing a house in Table View when an expecting mother who works on the property, went into labour. Kim drew in her experience as a veterinary nurse to help the mother. The mother was as surprised about the baby arrival as everyone else; she had no idea she was even pregnant.