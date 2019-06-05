Does SA youth seek and have fluid identities

5 June 2019 10:49 AM

Prof Kurt April holds the Allan Gray Chair in the Allan Gray Centre for Values-Based Leadership at the UCT Graduate School of Business (UCT GSB). He co-authored a paper with Pierre Cassuto who completed his MBA at the UCT GSB in 2018. The paper: ‘Non- Racial Identities of South African Born Frees: Implications for HR management’, is published in the journal ‘Effective Executive.