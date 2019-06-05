MyCiTi commuters left stranded as N2 express service suspended

5 June 2019 10:57 AM

Guest: Ndithini Thyido Chairperson at Khayelitsha Development Forum. The City of Cape Town is working on plans to refund MyCiTi commuters left stranded after the expiry of its contract with the joint venture companies that provide the N2 Express route service, its transport MMC said on Tuesday. The service provides transport for mainly Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain residents into the city and back.