Upfront with Refilwe Moloto

MyCiTi commuters left stranded as N2 express service suspended


Guest: Ndithini Thyido Chairperson at Khayelitsha Development Forum. The City of Cape Town is working on plans to refund MyCiTi commuters left stranded after the expiry of its contract with the joint venture companies that provide the N2 Express route service, its transport MMC said on Tuesday. The service provides transport for mainly Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain residents into the city and back.

What is Burn(out) Rubber

What is Burn(out) Rubber

5 June 2019 11:39 AM
Does SA youth seek and have fluid identities

Does SA youth seek and have fluid identities

5 June 2019 10:49 AM
Where to catch the Western Cape snowing off

Where to catch the Western Cape snowing off

4 June 2019 12:22 PM
Estate agent delivers baby at open house

Estate agent delivers baby at open house

4 June 2019 12:19 PM
Stop counting calories

Stop counting calories

4 June 2019 11:38 AM
The Google Diet

The Google Diet

4 June 2019 11:34 AM
Latest Stellenbosch Farm Murder

Latest Stellenbosch Farm Murder

4 June 2019 10:58 AM
Does your boss buy your time - or your productivity?

Does your boss buy your time - or your productivity?

4 June 2019 10:27 AM
Young disabled woman rescued after years of abuse

Young disabled woman rescued after years of abuse

4 June 2019 10:04 AM
Features
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite

Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Events
Talking Pigmentation with Renewal Institute
Talking Pigmentation with Renewal Institute

On Thursday 13 June, we're talking pigmentation with Pippa Hudson & Sin Renewal. Find out how you could be part of our studio audi...
EWN Headlines
SAPS confirms third farm attack in Cape Winelands
SAPS confirms third farm attack in Cape Winelands

On Sunday, Stefan Smit was killed on Louiesenhof Wine Estate in Stellenbosch. On that same night, an elderly couple's house was broken into on a farm nearby.
Human Rights Commission Inquiry refuses to apologise to Baleni
Human Rights Commission Inquiry refuses to apologise to Baleni

Baleni launched an application, seeking an apology from inquiry Chairperson Buang Jones, saying the statement made last month tainted her dignity.

SA Cabin Crew Association calls for Jarana to stay, plans march
SA Cabin Crew Association calls for Jarana to stay, plans march

The association says it’s also written to president Cyril Ramaphosa to ask him to persuade Jarana to stay on and provide him with the support he needs.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us