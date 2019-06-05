What is Burn(out) Rubber

5 June 2019 11:39 AM

Guest: Prof Renata Schoeman | Psychiatrist in Private Practice and Associate Professor in Leadership at Stellenbosch Business School. Burnout is not new. It's merely wrapped up in a pretty new bow that has been garnering attention over the last few years. But, burnout has been in the news lately. In particular because it now enjoys official recognition by the World Health Organisation - an important step in making progress in actually dealing with this problem.