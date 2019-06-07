Guest: Dr Alanna Rebelo Even without the threats posed by drought, climate change and rapid urbanization - Cape Town is and has actually always been a water-poor city. There are only so many dams that can be built, and we've done that. Desalination when scaled, poses financial and environmental threats. So, what now?
Why and how Cape Town should be farming water
|
7 June 2019 12:27 PM
|
7 June 2019 11:53 AM
|
7 June 2019 11:30 AM
|
7 June 2019 11:00 AM
|
7 June 2019 9:54 AM
|
6 June 2019 11:54 AM
|
6 June 2019 11:30 AM
|
6 June 2019 11:03 AM
|
6 June 2019 10:39 AM