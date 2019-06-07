Upfront with Refilwe Moloto

Why and how Cape Town should be farming water


Guest: Dr Alanna Rebelo Even without the threats posed by drought, climate change and rapid urbanization - Cape Town is and has actually always been a water-poor city. There are only so many dams that can be built, and we've done that. Desalination when scaled, poses financial and environmental threats. So, what now?

The River Band

The River Band

7 June 2019 12:27 PM
The Rotary Concerto Festival

The Rotary Concerto Festival

7 June 2019 11:53 AM
Immigrant children as family language brokers

Immigrant children as family language brokers

7 June 2019 11:30 AM
Renaming Zonnebloem back to District Six

Renaming Zonnebloem back to District Six

7 June 2019 11:00 AM
Community Safety Crisis

Community Safety Crisis

7 June 2019 9:54 AM
Why you should still file your tax return

Why you should still file your tax return

6 June 2019 11:54 AM
Eh!Woza

Eh!Woza

6 June 2019 11:30 AM
After school programmes

After school programmes

6 June 2019 11:03 AM
#EnrichED Symposium

#EnrichED Symposium

6 June 2019 10:39 AM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
CapeTalk Music Survey
CapeTalk Music Survey

Complete the survey, tell us which music you can’t get enough of, and you could win a R2000 Makro Voucher.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite

Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
Events
Talking Pigmentation with Renewal Institute
Talking Pigmentation with Renewal Institute

On Thursday 13 June, we're talking pigmentation with Pippa Hudson & Sin Renewal. Find out how you could be part of our studio audi...
EWN Headlines
Car boots of certain Transnet officials were stacked with cash, inquiry told
Car boots of certain Transnet officials were stacked with cash, inquiry told

Former Transnet group treasurer Mathane Makgatho detailed the company’s interactions with the China Development Bank over funding terms for the loan.

Westbury gang leader's case postponed
Westbury gang leader's case postponed

Leroy Brown appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court for allegedly murdering Reagan Jacobs, who is believed to be a member of the rival gang unit in the area.
Thabane remains prime minister in Lesotho amid political tensions
Thabane remains prime minister in Lesotho amid political tensions

MPs who filed a motion of no confidence in Thabane were ready to demand a vote, but the speaker didn't put their motion on the agenda.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us