Renaming Zonnebloem back to District Six

7 June 2019 11:00 AM

Guest: Bonita Bennett | Director at District Six Musuem. The District Six Museum has started a campaign to officially change the name of Zonnebloem back to District Six. During apartheid, District Six was named Zonnebloem when the area was declared whites-only and the previous residents were forcibly removed. It was a farming estate until the early 19th century, when it became a suburb of Cape Town as the population and city boundaries grew. Zonnebloem became a home to freed slaves, merchants, labourers and immigrants. The District Six area is made up of Walmer Estate, Zonnebloem and lower Vredehoek. Some parts of Walmer Estate like Rochester Street were completely destroyed, while some parts like Cauvin Road were preserved, but the houses were demolished. In other parts of Walmer Estate, like Worcester Road and Chester Road, people were evicted, but only a few houses were destroyed.