Immigrant children as family language brokers

7 June 2019 11:30 AM

Guest: Ivan Katsere | PhD candidate and lecturer in the Department of Psychology at University of Cape Town Ivan Katsere's work is focused on African immigrant families in South Africa, examining how their identities are impacted as they move through informal spaces such as taxis and shops, as well as more formal spaces like hospitals and schools. Interestingly, as he investigated the role of children as language brokers for their Zimbabwean families, Katsere made the significant observation that children use language to protect and survive in a way we do not typically see.