School Teaching Body Transformation

10 June 2019 10:00 AM

Guest: Jaco Deacon | National Operations Officer at Federation Of Governing Bodies Of Sa Schools. Though most of SA's high-end former Model C schools have a diverse pupil population, four out of five teachers in such schools are still white. A snap survey by the Sunday Times of state schools across the country - which charge annual fees of R36,000 and above - paints an unflattering picture of racial integration in staff rooms. Nineteen schools were sent questions, 10 of which responded. In these schools, 80% of teachers are white. Staff diversity at former black African, coloured and Indian schools in Gauteng is also a challenge, according to inputs given to a task team appointed by premier David Makhura to tackle racism and xenophobia in the province. School governing body associations attributed the lack of staff diversity at former Model C schools to the slow turnover of white staff as most of these teachers remained at the same school for 30 to 40 years.