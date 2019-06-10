Guest: Tshepo Phakathi is Founder of the Kaello Business Hub. He describes this phenomenon as his “ultimate obsession”. At heart, he is a workaholic determined to solve the problem of unemployment in South Africa. Phakathi decided to set up Kaello Business Hub, a mentorship hub that offers advice and mentorship to township-based businesses. In 2016 he established, Start-Up Nation an initiative that seeks to make it easy to start a small business and hard to fail. His vision is to create a space in every township where entrepreneurs can go and receive help and advice. Phakathi released a DVD in 2013 called Secrets of a Serial Entrepreneur, and a followup in 2017 called Master Class in Entrepreneurship. A sought-after speaker and writer, he has published more than 300 columns for leading business publications.
Nedbank Business Ignite Guest: Tshepo Phakathi
