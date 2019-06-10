Upfront with Refilwe Moloto

SABC exec assassination attempt


Guest: Kate Skinner | Executive Director at South African National Editors' Forum. The City Press reported that one of the suspects who was shot by Zikode during the gunfight. The 37-year-old suspect was expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Monday. The motive behind the shooting was unclear but it was believed that Zikode was working on a forensic investigation into fraud at the SABC.

Youth Unemployment

Youth Unemployment

10 June 2019 11:54 AM
Nedbank Business Ignite Guest: Tshepo Phakathi

Nedbank Business Ignite Guest: Tshepo Phakathi

10 June 2019 11:01 AM
School Teaching Body Transformation

School Teaching Body Transformation

10 June 2019 10:00 AM
The River Band

The River Band

7 June 2019 12:27 PM
The Rotary Concerto Festival

The Rotary Concerto Festival

7 June 2019 11:53 AM
Immigrant children as family language brokers

Immigrant children as family language brokers

7 June 2019 11:30 AM
Renaming Zonnebloem back to District Six

Renaming Zonnebloem back to District Six

7 June 2019 11:00 AM
Why and how Cape Town should be farming water

Why and how Cape Town should be farming water

7 June 2019 10:45 AM
Community Safety Crisis

Community Safety Crisis

7 June 2019 9:54 AM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
CapeTalk Music Survey
CapeTalk Music Survey

Complete the survey, tell us which music you can’t get enough of, and you could win a R2000 Makro Voucher.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite

Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
Events
Talking Pigmentation with Renewal Institute
Talking Pigmentation with Renewal Institute

On Thursday 13 June, we're talking pigmentation with Pippa Hudson & Sin Renewal. Find out how you could be part of our studio audi...
EWN Headlines
Radebe, Cwele to 'serve ANC in other capacities' after resignations
Radebe, Cwele to 'serve ANC in other capacities' after resignations

Parliament confirmed that former members of the executive Jeff Radebe and Siyabonga Cwele had become the latest former ministers to resign as MPs.
Convicted wife killer Rob Packham to be sentenced on Wednesday
Convicted wife killer Rob Packham to be sentenced on Wednesday

Sentencing arguments wrapped up quickly in the Western Cape High Court on Monday morning.

State capture spotlight turns to Parliament's oversight role
State capture spotlight turns to Parliament's oversight role

Deputy Justice Raymond Zondo made the comment on Monday morning during the evidence of a senior Treasury official at the state capture commission of inquiry.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us