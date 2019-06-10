Guest: Kate Skinner | Executive Director at South African National Editors' Forum. The City Press reported that one of the suspects who was shot by Zikode during the gunfight. The 37-year-old suspect was expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Monday. The motive behind the shooting was unclear but it was believed that Zikode was working on a forensic investigation into fraud at the SABC.
SABC exec assassination attempt
