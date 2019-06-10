Guest: Tashmia Ismail-Saville CEO at Youth Employment Service YES. YES is a not-for-profit organisation, our fee options are for ensuring a sustainable outcome for our youth, for business and for our country. The fees apply to large companies (R50M turnover), the benefits accrue to all business and youth across the expanse of our nation. This is businesses contribution to not only the youth they create jobs for but will also drive a national movement to bring medium and small businesses into the solution. It takes all of to step up to this challenge, the result is a healthy country, a strong economy and successful businesses referred to as a win-win outcome.
Youth Unemployment
