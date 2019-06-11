Upfront with Refilwe Moloto

Cape Town launches locally crafted Khayelitsha curated tours


Guest: Sam Mokoena | Co-owner at 4roomed eKasi Culture. Three curated tours which have been launched in Khayelitsha takes a new immersive approach to cultural tourism. It is aimed at boosting the economy and revealing Cape Town’s largest township’s appeal to visitors, showing off it’s creative spirit and business culture. The Khayelitsha Curated Routes was created in partnership with SMMEs based in and run by local residents. And focuses on a variety of experiences that visitors can sign-up for, allowing them to meander through the neighbourhood experiencing the area's diverse activities and interacting with the most inspirational people, including artists, baristas and start-up business owners. Activities on offer include a tour of street art and cultural experiences like a visit to the Makukhanye Art Room which highlights how the performing arts can positively influence the socio-economic issues experienced in the townships. For more adventurous visitors, there is also the chance to take a cycle tour through Khayelitsha, allowing one to meet local entrepreneurs and taste the local cuisine. And for the young, and young-at-heart, a tour of Khayelitsha’s night-life is also on offer. Joining me in studio is an SMME owner part of this initiative, Sam Mokoena co-owns 4Roomed eKasi Culture with his wife Abigail Mbalo (aprevious Masterchef contestant in 2014)

11 June 2019 12:24 PM
11 June 2019 11:00 AM
11 June 2019 10:36 AM
11 June 2019 10:10 AM
10 June 2019 11:54 AM
10 June 2019 11:39 AM
10 June 2019 11:01 AM
10 June 2019 10:00 AM
7 June 2019 12:27 PM
EWN Headlines
Alex residents say mob justice victim confessed to terrorising community
Alex residents say mob justice victim confessed to terrorising community

The man was set alight on the corner of 3rd Avenue and London Road after suspicions that he had been robbing and raping women.

Teacher shot dead at KZN school
Teacher shot dead at KZN school

An unknown male entered the school premises in Folweni and fired multiple shots at the 48-year-old male teacher who was walking down a passage at the time.
Another lawyer drops Vicki Momberg
Another lawyer drops Vicki Momberg

Vicki Momberg was in the Johannesburg High Court on Tuesday to appeal her conviction and her two-year sentence.

