Cape Town launches locally crafted Khayelitsha curated tours

11 June 2019 12:15 PM

Guest: Sam Mokoena | Co-owner at 4roomed eKasi Culture. Three curated tours which have been launched in Khayelitsha takes a new immersive approach to cultural tourism. It is aimed at boosting the economy and revealing Cape Town’s largest township’s appeal to visitors, showing off it’s creative spirit and business culture. The Khayelitsha Curated Routes was created in partnership with SMMEs based in and run by local residents. And focuses on a variety of experiences that visitors can sign-up for, allowing them to meander through the neighbourhood experiencing the area's diverse activities and interacting with the most inspirational people, including artists, baristas and start-up business owners. Activities on offer include a tour of street art and cultural experiences like a visit to the Makukhanye Art Room which highlights how the performing arts can positively influence the socio-economic issues experienced in the townships. For more adventurous visitors, there is also the chance to take a cycle tour through Khayelitsha, allowing one to meet local entrepreneurs and taste the local cuisine. And for the young, and young-at-heart, a tour of Khayelitsha’s night-life is also on offer. Joining me in studio is an SMME owner part of this initiative, Sam Mokoena co-owns 4Roomed eKasi Culture with his wife Abigail Mbalo (aprevious Masterchef contestant in 2014)