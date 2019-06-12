Upfront with Refilwe Moloto

Semenya wins 2000m race in Paris amid IAAF fight


Guest: Ashfak Mohamed | Digital sports Edtior at Independent Media. Caster Semenya demonstrated great patience, but once it was time to put her foot down, the Olympic champion showed her class to race to victory in a 2 000m event in Montreuil, France on Tuesday night. The CAS ruled in the IAAF’s favour, but last week, the Swiss Federal Supreme Court ruled that Semenya be allowed to run in any distance while her appeal against the CAS decision is heard. The reigning 800m Olympic and Commonwealth Games champion settled into third position for the first three laps, as a pace-maker sped along. The South African’s next event is scheduled to be the Prefontaine Classic in California on 30 June, where she is expected to race in the 3 000m. With the IAAF ruling suspending pending her appeal, Semenya is eligible to run in her favourite 800m at Diamond League meetings in Oslo (13 June) and Rabat (16 June), but she has not been listed among the entrants in either race.

Another Eskom Boo-Boo

12 June 2019 11:31 AM
Are Magic Mushrooms Magic Medicine?

12 June 2019 11:11 AM
Benchmarking Pharmaceuticals

12 June 2019 10:44 AM
A win for Gay Rights in Botswana

12 June 2019 10:05 AM
Caller on Bathabile Dlamini

11 June 2019 12:24 PM
Cape Town launches locally crafted Khayelitsha curated tours

11 June 2019 12:15 PM
Driver's license backlog

11 June 2019 11:00 AM
The Western Cape Funding Fair

11 June 2019 10:36 AM
Ministerial Perks

11 June 2019 10:10 AM
EWN Headlines
'Armed teachers' proposal is dangerous - Sadtu
'Armed teachers' proposal is dangerous - Sadtu

The Educators' Union of South Africa initially made the statement, saying government was forcing teachers to protect themselves due to a lack of security at schools.

Former cop due in court for trying to extort money from high-ranking officers
Former cop due in court for trying to extort money from high-ranking officers

The former tactical response team officer was currently serving 15 years in prison for armed robberies he committed.
Gauteng SAPS appeal for info after alleged rapist set alight
Gauteng SAPS appeal for info after alleged rapist set alight

Residents of Alexandra claim that the man, who was set alight, had been sought by the police for a range of charges, including rape.

