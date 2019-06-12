Guest: Leonie Joubert Leonie Joubert | Freelance Science Writer. Psilocybin - the compound found in so-called ‘magic’ mushrooms - is looking so promising as a treatment for depression and addiction, that some researchers are comparing this ‘breakthrough’ medical technology to the discovery of penicillin as an antibiotic almost a century ago. Magic mushrooms, and other psychedelics have been in use for THOUSANDS of years. It is perhaps well overdue that modern science play catch up. I have in studio with me Leonie Joubert. No stranger to CapeTalk, she is one of the country's finest science journalists and has a special interest in psilocybin/shrooms - including the podcast called The Psychonauts.
Are Magic Mushrooms Magic Medicine?
|
12 June 2019 11:31 AM
|
12 June 2019 10:44 AM
|
12 June 2019 10:26 AM
|
12 June 2019 10:05 AM
|
11 June 2019 12:24 PM
|
Cape Town launches locally crafted Khayelitsha curated tours
|
11 June 2019 12:15 PM
|
11 June 2019 11:00 AM
|
11 June 2019 10:36 AM
|
11 June 2019 10:10 AM