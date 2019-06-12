Another Eskom Boo-Boo

Guest: Bronwyn Parker | Senior Associate at Werksmans Attorneys The South African government is being sued for failing to crack down on air pollution emitted by state owned enterprises. A fleet of 12 coal-fired Eskom power plants, a Sasol oil refinery and coal-to-fuel plant are located at a site referred to as the Highveld Priority Area due its EXTREMELY poor air quality. Eskom has surprisingly admitted to a certain amount of wrongdoing - fessing up to the fact that hundreds have died because of the air quality they are responsible for. A refreshing admission, but a peculiar one.
