Guest: Dr Peter Johnston | Scientist at UCT's Climate Systems Analysis Group. Good rainfall in early June does not mean that the rainfall in the rest of winter will be good. Are the water restrictions sufficient? This comes after rainfall for April and May in the catchment areas of Cape Town's two biggest storage dams, Theewaterskloof and the Berg River dam, was well below average.
Cape Town Drought
|
13 June 2019 11:45 AM
|
13 June 2019 10:40 AM
|
Young SA leaders off to US for Mandela Washington Fellowship
|
12 June 2019 12:15 PM
|
12 June 2019 11:31 AM
|
12 June 2019 11:11 AM
|
12 June 2019 10:44 AM
|
12 June 2019 10:26 AM
|
12 June 2019 10:05 AM
|
11 June 2019 12:24 PM