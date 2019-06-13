Upfront with Refilwe Moloto

Violence in south africa schoolS


Guest: Patrick Burton | Executive Director at Centre For Justice And Crime Prevention. Researchers say that the level of violence in South Africa's schools has not increased in recent years and has remained fairly stable, although it remains high. In addition, much of the violence that takes place in schools has been going on for generations and is mostly never reported. But it is widespread and manifesting at a shocking rate. And corporal punishment is not the answer - in fact, it is part of the problem. Patrick Burton, executive director at the Centre for Justice and Crime Prevention (CJCP), says there hasn't been a marked increase in school violence in recent years.

What is the Seriti Commission?

What is the Seriti Commission?

13 June 2019 11:45 AM
Cape Town Drought

Cape Town Drought

13 June 2019 10:28 AM
Young SA leaders off to US for Mandela Washington Fellowship

Young SA leaders off to US for Mandela Washington Fellowship

12 June 2019 12:15 PM
Another Eskom Boo-Boo

Another Eskom Boo-Boo

12 June 2019 11:31 AM
Are Magic Mushrooms Magic Medicine?

Are Magic Mushrooms Magic Medicine?

12 June 2019 11:11 AM
Benchmarking Pharmaceuticals

Benchmarking Pharmaceuticals

12 June 2019 10:44 AM
Semenya wins 2000m race in Paris amid IAAF fight

Semenya wins 2000m race in Paris amid IAAF fight

12 June 2019 10:26 AM
A win for Gay Rights in Botswana

A win for Gay Rights in Botswana

12 June 2019 10:05 AM
Caller on Bathabile Dlamini

Caller on Bathabile Dlamini

11 June 2019 12:24 PM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
CapeTalk Music Survey
CapeTalk Music Survey

Complete the survey, tell us which music you can’t get enough of, and you could win a R2000 Makro Voucher.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite

Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
Events
Talking Pigmentation with Renewal Institute
Talking Pigmentation with Renewal Institute

On Thursday 13 June, we're talking pigmentation with Pippa Hudson & Sin Renewal. Find out how you could be part of our studio audi...
EWN Headlines
Cape anti-gang unit undeterred by attack, crime-fighting efforts continue
Cape anti-gang unit undeterred by attack, crime-fighting efforts continue

Hours after six officers were ambushed in Samora Machel on Wednesday, the unit conducted an operation in Mfuleni.
Creecy seeks ways to alleviate air pollution in Mpumalanga
Creecy seeks ways to alleviate air pollution in Mpumalanga

A group of activists from have launched a landmark case against the government over its alleged poor progress in cleaning up air pollution in the Mpumalanga Highveld.

Lesotho High Court endorses motion of no confidence against PM Thabane
Lesotho High Court endorses motion of no confidence against PM Thabane

The court delivered its ruling in a case in which two pro-Thabane members wanted an elective conference that was held in February to be nullified.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us