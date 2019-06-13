Violence in south africa schoolS

13 June 2019 10:40 AM

Guest: Patrick Burton | Executive Director at Centre For Justice And Crime Prevention. Researchers say that the level of violence in South Africa's schools has not increased in recent years and has remained fairly stable, although it remains high. In addition, much of the violence that takes place in schools has been going on for generations and is mostly never reported. But it is widespread and manifesting at a shocking rate. And corporal punishment is not the answer - in fact, it is part of the problem. Patrick Burton, executive director at the Centre for Justice and Crime Prevention (CJCP), says there hasn't been a marked increase in school violence in recent years.