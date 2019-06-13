Upfront with Refilwe Moloto

What is the Seriti Commission?


Guest: Michael Marchant | Research Associate at Open Secrets Project. The commission investigated allegations of fraud and corruption in the Strategic Defence Procurement Packages and exonerated everyone implicated. State legal advisor Advocate Nazeer Cassim said on Tuesday the Presidency supported the court application made by Corruption Watch (CW) and the Right2know Campaign (R2K), which claim the findings were flawed and riddled with unfairness. Cassim told the High Court in Pretoria that the Presidency was not opposing the court application to review and set aside the April 2016 findings by the commission.

'Ashamed' racist Catzavelos heads to NDPP over crimen injuria case
'Ashamed' racist Catzavelos heads to NDPP over crimen injuria case

Last year, a video went viral when Catzavelos posed on camera on a Greek island giving a parody weather report where he used the k-word to describe how there were no black people on the beach.
Old, new MPs conclude second last day of parly induction
Old, new MPs conclude second last day of parly induction

While it was not considered a political gathering, the induction degenerated this week with members of the Economic Freedom Fighters and African National Congress clashing during one of the sessions.
Ramaphosa appoints Mabuza as Leader of Government Business
Ramaphosa appoints Mabuza as Leader of Government Business

The Leader of Government Business was appointed by the president in terms of the Constitution and formed the link between the national legislature and the executive in Parliament.
