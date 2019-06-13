What is the Seriti Commission?

13 June 2019 11:45 AM

Guest: Michael Marchant | Research Associate at Open Secrets Project. The commission investigated allegations of fraud and corruption in the Strategic Defence Procurement Packages and exonerated everyone implicated. State legal advisor Advocate Nazeer Cassim said on Tuesday the Presidency supported the court application made by Corruption Watch (CW) and the Right2know Campaign (R2K), which claim the findings were flawed and riddled with unfairness. Cassim told the High Court in Pretoria that the Presidency was not opposing the court application to review and set aside the April 2016 findings by the commission.