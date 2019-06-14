Upfront with Refilwe Moloto

ZYO Release new single ft Thandeka Mfinyongo - Brighter Day


Guest: ZYO feat. Thandeka Mfinyongo Following on from his debut single “We Are One (feat. Mpumi Sizani)” which captivated audiences and garnered hundreds of thousands of streams worldwide, South Africa’s ZYO is set to release his brand new single “Brighter Day”. In keeping with his ‘fusion of cultures’ ethos, the song features vocals by traditional African music artist, Thandeka Mfinyongo. The combination of her soulful African vocals and Xhosa lyrics mixed with ZYO’s electronic beats truly gives the song a unique sound. It’s fresh, captivating and inspiring. The track is set to drop on 14 June 2019, in honour and celebration of Youth Month in South Africa.

14 June 2019 11:03 AM
14 June 2019 10:38 AM
13 June 2019 11:45 AM
13 June 2019 10:40 AM
13 June 2019 10:28 AM
12 June 2019 12:15 PM
12 June 2019 11:31 AM
12 June 2019 11:11 AM
12 June 2019 10:44 AM
The 47-year-old was due to appear in a London court later Friday via video link, as he sought to avoid being forcibly taken to the US.
Amcu is the majority union in the platinum sector and accepted a 12.5% wage increase after initially demanding 47% in 2016.

Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina said he was focused on selecting individuals with experience, competence, and a passion for service delivery excellence.

