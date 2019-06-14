ZYO Release new single ft Thandeka Mfinyongo - Brighter Day

14 June 2019 12:15 PM

Guest: ZYO feat. Thandeka Mfinyongo Following on from his debut single “We Are One (feat. Mpumi Sizani)” which captivated audiences and garnered hundreds of thousands of streams worldwide, South Africa’s ZYO is set to release his brand new single “Brighter Day”. In keeping with his ‘fusion of cultures’ ethos, the song features vocals by traditional African music artist, Thandeka Mfinyongo. The combination of her soulful African vocals and Xhosa lyrics mixed with ZYO’s electronic beats truly gives the song a unique sound. It’s fresh, captivating and inspiring. The track is set to drop on 14 June 2019, in honour and celebration of Youth Month in South Africa.