Upfront with Refilwe Moloto

The mandate of SARB


Guest: Charles Simkins | Head of Research at Helen Suzman Foundation. Does Ramaphosa re-assure investors? Or does he parrot word-for-word a clumsy ANC conference resolution? This is the potential fault-line on which Magashule and others are continuously scratching. But behind these factional interests lies the broader attempt to subvert anything, whether SARS, the criminal justice system, or the SARB, that stands in the way of the parasitic looting of public resources. However, SARB governor Lesetja Kganyago is also not helping matters. Does Kganyago, with his near-hysterical "the barbarians are at the gate", really believe this reassures the market sentiment he believes he is nursing? More seriously, the imperious tone with which Kganyago dismisses any mildly heterodox discussion on monetary policy is problematic.

The danger of overusing exclamation marks

18 June 2019 11:01 AM
IQ Testing in South Africa

18 June 2019 10:37 AM
Cold and flu season costly for the workplace

17 June 2019 9:29 AM
ZYO Release new single ft Thandeka Mfinyongo - Brighter Day

14 June 2019 12:15 PM
The Cape Town Music Academy: Prince Charles Alexander

14 June 2019 11:03 AM
Is pneumonia-causing bacteria lurking in geyser?

14 June 2019 10:38 AM
What is the Seriti Commission?

13 June 2019 11:45 AM
Violence in south africa schoolS

13 June 2019 10:40 AM
Cape Town Drought

13 June 2019 10:28 AM
EWN Headlines
Alex residents finalising plans for another shutdown
Alex residents finalising plans for another shutdown

Earlier this month, the red ants destroyed 80 structures that were apparently illegally erected along the Jukskei River leaving many homeless.

CWU: SABC board not doing enough to avert job losses
CWU: SABC board not doing enough to avert job losses

The union has called for an urgent meeting between management and the government to discuss a cash injection, even if it came with conditions.
Long weekend accidents claim 42 lives in Limpopo
Long weekend accidents claim 42 lives in Limpopo

In one incident, 24 died when a minibus collided with a bus along R81 in Maphalle in the Mopani region.
