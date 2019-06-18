The mandate of SARB

18 June 2019 10:15 AM

Guest: Charles Simkins | Head of Research at Helen Suzman Foundation. Does Ramaphosa re-assure investors? Or does he parrot word-for-word a clumsy ANC conference resolution? This is the potential fault-line on which Magashule and others are continuously scratching. But behind these factional interests lies the broader attempt to subvert anything, whether SARS, the criminal justice system, or the SARB, that stands in the way of the parasitic looting of public resources. However, SARB governor Lesetja Kganyago is also not helping matters. Does Kganyago, with his near-hysterical "the barbarians are at the gate", really believe this reassures the market sentiment he believes he is nursing? More seriously, the imperious tone with which Kganyago dismisses any mildly heterodox discussion on monetary policy is problematic.